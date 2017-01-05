Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Richard Rylaarsdam

Richard R. (Dick) Rylaarsdam, 77, of George, passed away Dec. 24, 2016, stepping into eternity to spend Christmas Day with his Savior. Dick was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Modesto, Calif., to John H. and Bertha (Hekman) Rylaarsdam. Dick was the fourth of seven children, growing up on the family farm in Ripon, Calif.

He graduated from Ripon Christian High School in 1957 and went into active service in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard one of the first nuclear-powered submarines, the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He was honorably discharged on July 3, 1962. A few years later he joined his brother John (Court) Rylaarsdam in George, where he began farming. Dick was active in serving the community for the rest of his life, whether serving at the George Community Hall, lining up the July 4th parades or helping his brother Court launch the fireworks. He also served as a volunteer fireman for 40-plus years with Grant County Fire District No. 3. He truly enjoyed serving the community.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda, of the family home; his son, Darrin (Nery) of Leavenworth, and their four children, Kate, Isabella, Mia and Lucas; his daughter Michelle (Travis) of Medical Lake, and their eight children, Logan, Jared, Gabriel, Kelley, Owen, Nathaniel, Kara and Jebediah. Man, was he proud of his grandkids! He is also survived by a brother, three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Court and sister Joyce. All are dearly loved, including those in his life that looked to him as a father figure.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grant County Fire District No. 3, George-Low Gap Volunteer Firefighters’ fund.

