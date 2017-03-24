Posted on Mar 24, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Roberta Louann Goyne

Roberta Louann (Middleton) Goyne, 64, a resident of Warden and formerly of Royal City and George, passed away on March 16, 2017 at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. She was born to Roberta Opal (LeiVan) and Harold Bert Middleton in Mount Ayr, Iowa on May 6, 1952. She graduated in 1970 from Quincy High School.

Roberta married Jim Bob Goyne on July 1, 1972 in George. They had two sons, Michael Jay Goyne and Denny Ross Goyne. Roberta and Jim lived in Grand Coulee, Connell and George before moving to Royal City in 1975, where they lived and raised their family. Roberta was involved in 4-H with her two boys who did horses and pigs. Roberta had a talent for cake decorating and did wedding cakes in her spare time. Also, she loved doing arts and crafts and was a 4-H Arts and Crafts Superintendent at the Grant County Fair in Moses Lake for many years. Besides being a mom, Roberta worked at the local grocery story in Royal City, gas station in Othello, and did elderly caregiving in the Quincy-George area.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Goyne of Ephrata, Denny (Felisha) Goyne of Moses Lake; her sisters, Sharon (Dale) Howe of Warden, Suzanne (Daniel) Walker of Ellensburg; her three grandchildren Wiatt, Reid and Tate; plus a large extended family. Roberta will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a brother, Anthony Scott Middleton.

A burial service and interment will take place at the Royal Memorial Gardens Friday, March 24, 2017, in Royal City at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Moses Lake. Kayser’s Chapel of Memories in Moses Lake is in charge of arrangements.