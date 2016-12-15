Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Obituaries

Obituary: Ronald D. Gates

“Papa” Ronald Dean Gates, 74, of Quincy, went peacefully home to his Heavenly Father on the morning of Dec. 11 following an extended illness.

Ron was born on Jan. 14, 1942, to Loren and Florence (Yourdan) Gates in Fruita, Colo. He was the youngest of 10 children. His family moved to Ephrata in 1946 where he was raised and graduated from high school in 1961.

After high school, Ron served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965 aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard. While on leave, he met the love of his life, Patty Sue Todd, in California on Thanksgiving weekend of 1964. They married on Sept. 11, 1965, and raised three children. While in California, Ron graduated from a two-year college and technical school.

Ron and Pat returned to Washington in 1969 to be near his family. Ron called Quincy his home where he raised his family, was a member of the Free Methodist Church, and eventually retired from a 35-year career at Lamb Weston in 2005.

Following retirement, Ron and Pat embarked on a three-month cross-country adventure, stopping to visit with family throughout the states. Ron thoroughly enjoyed traveling as well as hunting, fishing, camping, and creating works of art with wood and various metals. His greatest love by far was his family.

Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patty Sue, older brother Claude and wife Thelma; sister Colleen; son David and wife Sandy; son Dan and wife Jeannie; daughter Rhonda; grandchildren Whitney, Christopher, Laura, Ryann, Cassidee, Aurorah, Riley, Zac, Jacob, Christian, Kaitlin and Lauren; and 10 great-grandchildren, AJ, Jaxon, Matty, Meilei, Faith, Tanner, Chelsea, Finn, Addrielle and Mason; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Our family would like to invite you to attend funeral services on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Free Methodist Church in Quincy, 301 I St. SW. There will be a meal in the fellowship hall following the service.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.