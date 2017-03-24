Posted on Mar 24, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Ruben D. Garcia

Ruben D. Garcia, “El Gallo Negro,” 76 of Tecoman, Colima, Mexico and Quincy passed away on March 1, 2017, in Colima, Mexico. He was born in El Rancho de Aguas Frescas, Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Juan and Natalia Garcia on March 17, 1940. He resided in Quincy for over 40 years before moving to Tecoman, Colima.

He and his family were one of the original pioneer Mexican families to enter Quincy and the Columbia Basin in the 1950s. He enjoyed Washington and Quincy for the many outdoor activities it provided.

Ruben was an avid hunter, gamesman and athlete. He was a professional boxer in Seattle during the late 1960s and early 1970s, learned to water and snow-ski, and ran marathons throughout the Northwest. Although residing in Washington for nearly 50 years, our father maintained much of his Mexican culture and was a master gallero (person who breeds fighting cocks or who enjoys cockfighting), which brought him much pride and honor.

When he retired from Kenite (now Imerys [Celite]) he moved to Tecoman, Colima, Mexico. While in Mexico he married Agapita Lopez and remained a resident of Tecoman until his untimely death. Besides his love for “los gallos” he was a family man who enjoyed the company of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruben also had a gift of making friends throughout Mexico and the United States.

Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Natalia Garcia; his sisters Alicia Garces, Dolores Reyes and Isabel Munoz, and his brother Jesus Garza. Two sons also preceded his death, Anthony Coleman and Casey Garcia.

He is survived by his wife Agapita Lopez; his sister Rebecca Reyes, and two brothers, Jose J. Garcia, and Roberto Garcia; his children Ruben Garcia, Jr., Yolanda Garcia, Jerry Garcia, Juan Garcia, Pat Garcia, Gabriel Alejandro Orozco-Lopez, Ricardo Orozco-Lopez, Mayra Orozco-Lopez, and Jessica Orozco-Lopez; 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in our father’s honor on March 25, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence Funeral Services, 201 A St. SE, Quincy.