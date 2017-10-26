Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Obituary: Ruth Ann Angus

Ruth Ann Angus, 73, of Quincy, died peacefully after a long struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Ruth was born in Mendota, Ill., to Arthur and Mary (Trillett) Maus. She graduated from Rockford College with a degree in nursing, which eventually led her to Miami where she met her late husband, Neil. Ruth was a well-respected nurse in Highlands County, Florida, where she spent most of her adult life. She was active in many organizations but was most proud of her time working with Good Shepherd Hospice. Ruth was best known for her strength, compassion to others, honesty and her cooking!

She is survived by her sister Mary (Cliff) Bates who lovingly cared for Ruth in her final years. Ruth is also survived by her daughters Merri White and Melanie (Tim) Boulay as well as her three grandchildren who were her great joy: Patrick (Melanie), Emma (Merri) and Riley (Melanie), and a few distant cousins.

A local service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Cambridge Assisted Living, 301 H St. SW, Quincy, where Ruth was loved and cared for. Because we knew her … we have been changed for good.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cambridge, 301 H St. SW, Quincy, or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy, WA, 98848.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.