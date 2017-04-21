Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Patricia Johnson

Ruth Patricia Johnson, 77 years old, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2017, after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 12, 1939, to Edward and Kathryn Petersen in South Bend, Ind. As a young girl, she moved to Modesto, Calif., where she lived until she married Richard Johnson and moved to Quincy. Together with Richard’s family, they farmed for many years raising hay, wheat, corn and cattle.

Ruth worked for the Quincy School District as a para educator. She loved her job and the people she worked with.

Ruth is survived by sons, Jon (Lori) and Don (Sharleen), daughter Carol (Mike) Seal, and eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Doug, Emily, Kristin, Ethan, Shelby, Ryan and Natalie.

She was preceded in death by husband, Richard, sister Mary, and parents, Edward and Kathryn.

Ruth loved spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting with arrangements.