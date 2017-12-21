Posted on Dec 21, 2017

Obituary: Sunshine Hope (Johnson) Didra

Sunshine Hope (Johnson) Didra went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. She was surrounded by her loved ones, with her husband holding her hand as she passed. She lived up to her name in everything she did. She always had a smile, a kind word and a wonderful, infectious laugh.

Sunshine was born on Jan. 19, 1954, to Earl Jay and Esther Thelma (Thomas) Johnson. She was born at the family home in Raymond, making her grand appearance before there was time to get to the hospital.

When Sunshine was young, the family moved to Oroville, where they planted an orchard. They then moved to Omak, where Sunshine attended school. She was raised on the family farm, where she tended cows, changed sprinklers, picked apples and lived a great childhood with her seven siblings and her friends. Her family has so many happy, funny memories of her. She brought joy and sunlight to everyone she met.

In 1971, the family moved to Moses Lake, where Sunshine graduated from high school in 1972. The summer before graduation the family lived up Pine Creek, a small country community near Tonasket. That summer changed her life.

It was there she met the love of her life, her favorite cowboy, Rick Didra. Less than a year later they were married, on Oct. 21, 1972, in Moses Lake. From that 45-year union, Rick and Sunshine were blessed with three sons, Victor, Ricky (Soa) and Thomas (Kristen), and two grandsons, Brock and Geyser.

Sunshine’s life was truly well lived. After college she and Rick lived in Tonasket, Mattawa, Brewster and Quincy, where she was always involved in helping her communities and those around her. Her presence and giving spirit is evident in the Quincy Valley through the many organizations and activities she was involved in. Just a few of those include Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day, Quincy Valley Lions and Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce. This year she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the chamber of commerce.

For over 20 years Sunshine and Rick have lived in the Quincy area, where she worked at the Quincy Valley Post-Register, a job she truly enjoyed. One of the best things about the job, she always said, was working with her fellow employees and getting to go all over town visiting with her many clients and friends. While hospitalized, she missed that so very much.

Sunshine enjoyed so many things, first of all being her family, the ocean and fly-ing kites, playing the guitar, drawing and painting, dancing, gardening and bird watching. She was always up for something fun, especially a road trip. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior and was ready to meet Him and the family gone before. While she was in treatment she often said, “God’s got this,” and she truly believed His will was at work in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Charlotte, four infant siblings, nephew James and numerous other family members and friends.

She is survived by her husband, sons and grandsons. She is also survived by brothers Gary (Bertha) and Phillip; sisters Sharon (Bruce) Jensen, Patti (Jack) Weaver, Joyce (Keith) Edie and Ruby Townsend; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Sunshine’s family members and friends were invited to her Celebration of Life on Dec. 20 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.