Posted on Oct 5, 2017

Obituary: Teddi Profit-Westra

Teddi Lisa Profit-Westra, 48, was born June 20, 1969 in Yakima. On Thursday morning, Sept. 21, 2017, she went to be with the Lord.

She was a beautiful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved unconditionally with a smile that could light up a room. She loved to help anyone in need and was known for her big, kind heart. Spending time with family and her dogs was her favorite pastime which included hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. She was well known for her hard work ethic, and many of the people that she came in contact with through her work, became friends, if not family.

She is survived by her father, Ron Profit (Randy); her husband, Andrew Westra; four children, Kelsey Farias (Armando), and Dezarae, Zachery, and Eli of the home; grandchildren, Logan and Isaiah; and her dogs, Dakota and Sasha.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Faith Community Church located at 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy.

Please leave a memory of Teddi for the family and sign their guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.