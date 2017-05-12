Posted on May 12, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Timothy Doyle Igo

Timothy Doyle Igo, 67, of the Ephrata-Quincy area passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Wenatchee.

He was born on July 23, 1949, in Medford, Ore., to Lester Igo Sr. and Ruth Hawker. He attended school in Phoenix, Ore., graduating from Phoenix High School in 1967. Tim served in the military from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1969. While living in Medford, Tim met the love of his life, Marilyn McLean.

Tim lived in several places and did several different jobs. He managed an orchard in Eden Valley, Ore.; he was a logger in Oregon and Idaho; farmed for Crawford Jones in Moses Lake; employed at Snead Tractor in Moses Lake and Rowand Machinery in Spokane. In 1979, they moved to Quincy, and in 1981 moved onto 10 acres outside of Ephrata where they established their home. Tim worked at Quincy Farmway for 23 years, and in October 2002 he started his own company, “Tim the Toolman,” repairing tractors and other farm equipment.

He loved camping, especially on the Oregon coast or Medford area, fishing on Banks Lake, growing fruit trees, gardening, shooting and re-loading ammunition, motorcycles, his trucks, his patio and campfire, but most of all he loved his family and friends.

Tim took great pride and personal interest in the success of his friends, many of whom were his customers or business partners.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Igo, of Ephrata; son Lester Igo Jr., of Campbell, Calif.; and daughter Mae Igo, of Everett.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Hawker, and father, Lester Igo Sr.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.