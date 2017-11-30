Posted on Nov 30, 2017

Obituary: Verna Marie (Cockrum) Hickman

Verna Marie (Cockrum) Hickman



On Nov. 25, 2017, Verna Marie (Cockrum) Hickman, of Moses Lake and formerly of Quincy, went peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born July 3, 1931, to Joseph and Florence Cockrum in Yakima. She was one of 10 siblings.

In Verna’s journey through life she married her first husband Mel Shane. They moved to California where there they had two children, Jerry Ann and Rocky. Later in the 1960s, she met and married her present husband, Forrest Hickman. They moved to Quincy, where she drove school bus for many years. She will be a well-remembered bus driver known for being a short but stern bus driver with the big floppy straw hat.

Verna will be watching over a large family of loved ones, her husband Forrest of many years; children, Jerry Lee, of Quincy, and Rocky Shane, of Selah; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rusty Cockrum; three sisters, Jolene Cockrum, Lola May Zerr and Peggy Richardson; and Baby boy Hickman.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at the First Baptist Church, 707 J St. SW, Quincy. Concluding services will follow at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.