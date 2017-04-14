Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Vicki B. Sligar

Vicki Beth Sligar, 67, of Quincy, passed away of heart complications on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.

Vicki was born to Lewis and Virginia Heitter in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Oct. 6, 1949. She graduated from Twin Falls High School, and she married Dwight Neil Sligar on Nov. 2, 1968. She later graduated from Mr. Juan’s College of Hair Design. In 1970, she and Dwight moved to Pasco, where together they had four children, Holly Ann (Terry) Storer, Neil Lee (Shalynn) Sligar, Heidi Elizabeth Sligar (Shane Hobson) and Zachary Dwight (Holly) Sligar.

She spent the last 20 years with her best friend, Steve Johnson. Steve has three children, Eric Johnson, Gina (Josh) Moen and Jason (Brandy) Johnson. Vicki enjoyed gardening, camping, riding the Harley with Steve and together enjoying their 13 grandchildren. She enjoyed the relationships she built while being a supervisor for NASS/USDA (Department of Agriculture).

Vicki was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife of strength, pride, loyalty and kindness, and she had a great sense of humor.

Vicki is survived by Steve Johnson, of George; their seven children and spouses, all of George, Quincy and Ephrata; 13 grandchildren, Blayde Johnson, Celeste Sligar, Sean Sligar, Gage Hobson, Samuel Hobson, Connor Arnall, Weston Arnall, Hazel Sligar, Kaydence Johnson, Makayla Johnson, Mackenzie Johnson, Niles Johnson and Reese Moen; and her sister Conni Bendio, of Spokane.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Robert “Bobby” English; her uncle and aunt, Richard “Dicky” and Leota Morris; and her late husband, Dwight Neil Sligar.

She will be dearly missed by many family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The University of Washington Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or The National Heart Foundation would be appreciated.

“Life is Short. Take the Trip. Buy the Shoes. Eat the Cake.” One of Vicki’s last posts to Facebook.