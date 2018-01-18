Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Obituary: Vincent Arthur Watson

Vincent Arthur Watson III, 68, passed away in Port Orchard on Jan. 4, 2018.

He was born June 27, 1949, in Wichita, Kan., to Vincent A. Watson Jr. and Mary Ella Watson (Burns), and was one of six children. Vincent married Ruth Phillips on Aug. 25, 1968, in Port Orchard, and together they raised three daughters. Vincent was a full-time barber for many years until beginning a job as a painter at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He maintained his barber license for 48 years and loved to invite friends and family into his home for haircuts. Vincent also loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed time spent on his motorcycle.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Susan, Pam and Priscilla; and brother Gary.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth; daughters Tracy, Shelly and Pam; brother Ronald; grandchildren Angel, Gabriel and Savannah; and great-granddaughter Bailey Ann.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at noon at the North Mason Bible Church in Belfair. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Shelly Solman. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com.