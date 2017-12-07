Posted on Dec 7, 2017

Obituary: Wendi Alene Elmenhurst

Wendi Alene Elmenhurst

Wendi Alene Elmenhurst passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family Dec. 1, 2017. She was born in Pullman on March 10, 1965, to Blaine and Kate Jensen. She enjoyed her childhood in Quincy, with her sister Darci and brother Chris. Wendi’s childhood was filled with fond memories of snowmobiling in Conconully with her aunts, uncles and cousins, and going out to her Grandma and Grandpa Ker’s farm to catch polliwogs and play with her cousins.

Growing up, she participated in the drill and cheer teams, Campfire Girls and Boys of America, and the Washington State Junior Miss Pageant.

In 1988, Wendi graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in microbiology. She worked as a medical technologist at Children’s Hospital in Seattle. She continued her career in Honolulu, Hawaii, and then in Davenport, Iowa. Wendi married her college love, Dan Elmenhurst, in 1991.

They moved to Walla Walla in 1995, where Wendi fulfilled her calling as a full-time mother to Katelyn, Camille, Joshua, AnnaMarie and Sean. A member of the La Leche League, Wendi was a dedicated mother, taking her children to the park, cooking meals, and baking treats for her family. She was very involved in the Walla Walla Catholic Schools, volunteering her time inside the classrooms and at lunchtime recess, as well as driving for field trips.

Wendi loved spending time with her family more than anything. She enjoyed her annual family reunions at Rockaway Beach and Priest Lake. From family trips in Hawaii, to shopping trips with her daughters, to watching her sons excel at wrestling, football, basketball and soccer, Wendi always put her family first.

Wendi had the gift to make friends everywhere she went; no matter where Wendi went or whom she was with, she brought a smile to everyone’s face.

Wendi had a love of art. Her paintings will forever decorate the homes of her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her father, Blaine Jensen; grandparents Walt and Bessie Jensen; and grandfather Edward Ker.

She is survived by grandmother Bonnie Ker; mother, Kate Jensen; husband, Dr. Daniel Elmenhurst; children Katelyn, Camille, Joshua, AnnaMarie and Sean; brother Chris (Jen) Jensen; sister Darci (Keith) Kleyn; father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Sandi Elmenhurst; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lynn Elmenhurst, Dr. Dale (Kathryn) Elmenhurst, Julie Elmenhurst (Allison Campbell), MaryBeth (Ben) Harlow, David (Jennifer) Elmenhurst; numerous aunts and uncles; and fifteen nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held in her honor at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, at Assumption Church in Walla Walla. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9, at Assumption Church immediately followed by a reception at DeSales High School in Walla Walla.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Catholic Schools Endowment through the DeSales High School Office or to Providence St. Mary Foundation for the Regional Cancer Center.