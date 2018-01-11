Posted on Jan 11, 2018

Obituary: Wynelle Faw

Wynelle Morse was born on Oct. 13, 1929, in Royse City, Texas. After the war, she met her future husband, Harold Faw, at Southgate Baptist Church, in Southgate, Calif. They sang in the choir directed by Harold’s sister, Hazel. Wynelle and Harold were married on June 6, 1947. They soon started their family, which eventually grew to four boys, Ronald, who died as a toddler, Kenneth, Stanley and Dale.

In 1951 they homesteaded in Quincy, where they established their family and farm. They joined together with several other young couples to start GracePoint Church in Ephrata. Harold and Wynelle served in the church and sang in the choir. Wynelle went on to become a leader and speaker for Christian Women’s Club.

In 2014 they moved to Redmond, where they lived at Lakeview Care Adult Family Home.

Harold and Wynelle were married for 69 years before he passed away on Aug. 17, 2016.

Wynelle passed away on Jan. 3, 2018, surrounded by her three sons.

She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth (Mary), Stanley (Sandee) and Dale (Carol); nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Wynelle treasured her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with whom she is joyfully dwelling, now united with Harold, as they wait for the reunion with those of us who remain on Earth.