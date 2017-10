Posted on Oct 5, 2017

Obituary: Yvonne Davila

Yvonne Davila, 68, of Quincy passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Services were held Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at Faith Community Church in Quincy; burial followed at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy assisted the family with arrangements.