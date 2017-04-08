Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Community

An old tale with a new lesson plays at Monument

Call it a fairy tale for the 21st century.

Armed with smartphones, car keys and shopping bags, Seattle Opera offered a modernized take on an old classic with “Cinderella in Spain.”

The hourlong show captivated and amused its young audience at Monument Elementary School on March 30. The show was performed in both English and Spanish by the five-member cast, three of whom played several characters.

Jon Farmer played Guillermo, the houseboy, and Margarita, one of the wicked stepsisters. Melissa Plagemann played Isabella, the other wicked stepsister, and the king. Lucy Weber played the wicked stepmother and the fairy godmother.

Only the leads played single roles. Serena Eduljee played Cinderella, and Revere Taylor played the prince.

The troupe has traveled all over Washington state, with shows in Wenatchee, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Puyallup, Tacoma, Port Orchard and Kirkland.

The bilingual quality of the show is nothing new to the performers.

“A lot of operas are done in Italian, German, Spanish and Russian,” Eduljee said, adding that the show is done in two languages in order to engage a community speaking a different language and to show that opera is sung in different languages.

The differences can be as subtle as the sound of one letter, Taylor said. Learning the script in Spanish, for example, one must remember that the word for ‘music’ is ‘musica,’ with an S pronounced as in ‘Sam,’ and not ‘musica’ with an S pronounced as if it were a Z, the way it’s done in Italian, he said.

“Spanish is a beautiful language, a beautiful language to sing in,” Taylor said.

It still sounded beautiful, even with the challenging acoustics of an elementary school gym.

“We play in all sorts of venues, but the challenge in a place that’s so wide, we set up in the middle but we try to make sure that the person way over there and the person way over there can understand what’s going on, if not every word,” Farmer said, “But it’s the same challenge as when we play the opera stage in Seattle with 3,000 seats.”

Their version of the show dials down on the romance while dialing up the difference between good and evil, and “beautiful and ugly in action, not in physicality,” Eduljee said.

Another difference occurs when portraying the prince and Cinderella. The original score showed Cinderella waiting to be rescued by a strong, take-charge prince. The Seattle Opera version shows Cinderella as a stronger, more three-dimensional character who is in control of her life.

“No damsel in distress,” Eduljee said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com