Posted on Mar 18, 2017 in Opinion

Opinion: NFIB backs health care bill

The National Federation of Independent Business on March 14 issued the following statement on behalf of President and CEO Juanita Duggan in support of the American Health Care Act.

“Small-business optimism has soared since November because small-business owners anticipate a change in policies. Driving that optimism is the expectation that Congress will repeal Obamacare, which has been devastating to small businesses. The American Health Care Act would repeal the most punishing elements of Obamacare, including the massive tax increases and mandates that have increased costs, limited choices and smothered job creation.

“This will be a key vote for NFIB. Our members will pay very close attention. Every member of Congress who cares about small business should vote for this measure. There’s a lot more work to be done in order to make the health care system affordable, flexible and predictable, but the American Health Care Act is a necessary first step.”

NFIB sent a letter to members of Congress on Monday informing them that the American Health Care Act will be a key vote. The organization was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case NFIB vs. Sebelius. The focus of its case was the individual mandate, which the American Health Care Act would repeal.

According to NFIB research, the high cost of health care has been identified by small-business owners as their top concern for the past 30 years.

National Federation of Independent Business is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization and represents the consensus views of its members in Washington, D.C., and state capitals.