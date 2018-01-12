Posted on Jan 12, 2018

Othello escapes Quincy wrestling squad, 39-31

Wrestling sometimes on one eye and sometimes on one leg, the Quincy Jacks boys wrestling team showed plenty of guts against a strong Othello squad before yielding to the Huskies 39-31.

The Jacks and the Huskies put on an entertaining show Jan. 9 at Quincy High School, with two forfeits by Quincy at 220 lbs. and 285 lbs. making the difference on the scoreboard and tipping matters in favor of the visitors.

On the mat, the two teams battled each other hard, but the Jacks struggled to follow the old “win big, lose small,” addage and gave up a few pins that put the Huskies ahead.

“We don’t get pinned tonight, we win,” said Quincy head coach Greg Martinez, who added, “We knew they were going to be tough and we knew it was going to be close.”

The Jacks made up some ground on the last two matches of the night, scoring pins on both, but by then, it was too late to catch up.

On the first match of the night, 160-pounder Mykenzi Realme defeated Othello’s Eric Gomez by majority decision, 11-3. Victor Tafoya outpointed Othello’s Easton Roylance at 170 lbs., 14-8, despite hurting his leg in the second round. Ray Robinson, still not over an eye injury suffered last December at Eastmont’s Cat Classic, gutted out a 6-5 victory over Othello’s Bernabe Garza, Jr. Next, Jerry Hodges pinned Othello’s Nicholas Alvarez in the third round, despite having to wrestle with one eye closed during a stretch of the match, after Alvarez poked it.

Then came the two forfeits, which opened the gates to a streak where Othello scored points on five out of six matches.

Quincy’s 106-pounder D’Angelo Aguilar lost by pin in the first round to Josiah Barrera. At 113 lbs, Jose Buenrostro lost to Othello’s Christopher Melo by tech fall, 25-10.

At 120 lbs. Tanner Bushman defeated Othello’s Arturo Solorio, 8-4. At 126 lbs. Damion Casillas lost to the Huskies’ Jaxon Rocha by first-round pin. At 132 lbs., Jesus Buenrostro lost to Othello’s Jovani Espindola 11-0, and at 138 lbs. Julian Trejo lost to Othello’s Jeremy Mendez by third-round pin. Mendez placed eighth in state two years ago.

The last two matches of the night went Quincy’s way in decisive fashion, with Devon Salcedo scoring a second-round pin against Othello’s Levi Garza and Nate Ramirez pinning Othello’s Juan Martinez in the third round.

“It was a solid night, but we had to be perfect to beat them, and we weren’t perfect,” Greg Martinez said. “To beat them, it would have been an upset, so to pull off the upset, you gotta get someone to win who’s not supposed to win, and your guys who are quote-unquote supposed to lose, although we never want to think someone’s supposed to lose, they need to find a way to keep it close.”

Against Wapato, Jan. 3, the Jacks did just that, Martinez said.

“Our lightweights right in the middle were wrestling guys ranked in state, and they only lost three team points or four team points. Tonight (the night of the Othello matchup) we gave up pins, and that’s the difference.”

Against the Wolves, Salcedo upset a top-5 ranked opponent, Cesar Brizuela, 6-5. Ramirez won in overtime against Jose Acevedo, 4-2 Realme defeated his opponent Atom Speedis, 11-9 in a squeaker, and Hodges won his match against Juan Vidrio 1-0. In addition, the Jacks only gave up one forfeit, at 285. At 220 lbs. Ruben Vargas pinned Wapato’s Eduardo Mendez in the first round. Tafoya, Robinson and Bushman also won their matches by pin.

The team showed plenty of effort against Othello, and did well overall, but “it would have been nice to get one,” Martinez added.

Next up for the Jacks is a dual at home against Grandview Thursday night at 7 p.m. and then eight days off until Jan. 20, when the team travels to Hazen High School, near Renton for a large tournament.

After returning from Hazen, Quincy will hold Senior Night Jan. 23 by hosting Prosser, at 7 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com