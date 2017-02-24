Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 24, 2017 in News

Pangborn looks to Quincy for help landing flight



The Port of Chelan County wants you to leave your heart in San Francisco, but your cash with them.

The port, which administers the Clyde Pangborn Memorial Airport, will seek the help of businesses around North Central Washington, including Quincy, in raising $400,000 needed to land a $750,000 grant.

The money from the federal government comes from fees paid by foreign airlines flying over the U.S., not the taxpayer, said Craig Larsen, business development director for the Port of Chelan County.

The grant totaling more than $1.1 million, would serve as a revenue guarantee for an airline’s first two years flying from Pangborn to the San Francisco Bay Area starting by the summer of 2018.

The airports in the Bay Area, likely Norm Mineta International in San Jose or San Francisco International Airport, would then connect those flights to airports all over the U.S. Oakland is a third choice.

“It’s one or the other, but that depends on the carrier,” Larsen said, adding that “the tech folks in Quincy are more favorably disposed to San Jose.”

The port chose the Bay Area over another destination, Salt Lake City, because of the tech industry’s connections to Quincy, Larsen said.

“That was able to bring in and form a broader regional coalition,” Larsen said. “The Port of Quincy was very supportive. The tech companies (in Quincy) have a lot of people flying back and forth to and from the Bay Area.”

He added, “You have instant market right there to fill the plane, which is what it’s all about at the end of the day.”

With 18 major airlines in 1978 down to four major carriers in 2017, the game is lopsided in favor of airlines and against small-town airports seeking service, Larsen said. Even low-cost carriers such as Southwest and Alaska are two of a handful of carriers left, down from 51 in the late 1970s.

In addition, the industry has a shortage of pilots, so airlines that might make money flying people from Pangborn or similar size airports have had to decline because they don’t have the manpower for the flights.

Revenue incentives are one of the few tools available for federally subsidized airports like Pangborn to entice airlines to come do business with them, Larsen said. For the first two years of an airline’s business with the airport, the port would take money from this grant to make up any revenue shortfall for the airline.

The money would be placed in different accounts at Cashmere Valley Bank and withdrawn according to its percentage of the total. If the flights succeed and the revenue is above target, the remaining federal money goes back to the government and the remaining contributed money goes back to the checkbooks it came from, prorated.

Similar efforts have succeeded, with San Luis-Obispo, Calif., landing a Seattle flight starting next April, Rochester, Minn. (the site of the Mayo Clinic) landing a Delta flight to and from Atlanta and Spokane landing a flight to and from Los Angeles International Airport.

Larsen said many markets could make money for airlines, but many things make Wenatchee a good fit, like the fruit industry, the nearby tech industry, wine tourism, Lake Chelan and the Gorge Amphitheatre.

“We have got some very nice things that people are interested in, so it helps people to have a direct flight,” Larsen said. “If people have to take three flights to get to you, they are less likely to do that than take a direct flight.”

Lastly, Larsen encouraged people to use Pangborn now, and “check the option,” that is, look into flying out of Pangborn for trips to Seattle.

“The most important thing people can do to get more air service is to use the service we’ve got,” he said. Just in December, 87 percent of the seats in airplanes coming in and out of Pangborn during that month had a paying customer on them.

“That’s a great number,” Larsen said. “That’s a key metric of profitability and efficiency, and we were at 61 percent in 2012 for the whole year, and for 2016 we are at probably 79 or 80.”

