Posted on Oct 28, 2017

A personal story in support of Proposition 1: Column

By Evan Landin

Dear editor, citizens of Quincy and surrounding areas:

Recently, I awoke at 5 a.m. in the morning and immediately I knew something was not right. I felt a heavy pressure in my chest. I could tell that my heart was in a very unusual rhythm. I woke my wife and we went to the Quincy Valley Hospital as quickly as we could. I was immediately rushed in to an emergency room and had two nurses and an MD attending me and asking the questions necessary to diagnose my condition and immediate needs.

The doctor quickly discovered that I was experiencing ventricular tacho-cardic attack and my heart was beating at a rate over 170 beats per minute. At this rate, my heart was beating very inefficiently and very little blood was circulating in my body. I was very dizzy and had trouble with my balance. I was constantly moving in and out of clear thought.

I really don’t remember what they did to me, but in a very short time I had enough wires attached to me to wire a small house. After a short time they were able to get my heartbeat back to a near-normal rate. They made sure I was reasonably stable then put me into an ambulance and shipped me to the hospital in Wenatchee.

Here are a few questions I would like to consider.

First question: What would have happened if I had gone directly from my home to Wenatchee? I very likely would not have made it to Wenatchee before my heart stopped. This has happened to others before: notice the crosses along the highway to Wenatchee in remembrance of Quincy folks who tried.

Second question: Did I get professional treatment in Quincy? Absolutely! I was in emergency in seconds and had a doctor and nurses attending me before I could clear the emergency room door. I was quickly diagnosed and best of all, the cardiologist in Wenatchee later said that the treatment I received in Quincy was right on the mark.

Third question: Aren’t the doctors better trained in Wenatchee? I can’t argue that the cardiologist in Wenatchee wasn’t better trained in heart treatment than the general practitioner in Quincy. But the best cardiologist cannot save a patient who arrives dead.

Fourth question: This is an expensive levy and it does not even get the hospital out of debt. True, but how much is your life worth? This levy is well less than $200 for the average home in Quincy. Are you willing to risk the rest your life to win a 45-minute race to Wenatchee? What would your children and grandchildren do if you risked their future welfare in that unnecessary race?

Fifth question: What about the remaining debt? Quincy Valley Hospital doesn’t need to pay all of its debt immediately. In fact, it is a very reasonable approach to take on the debt in smaller bites so taxpayers will not be over-burdened. In addition, there are several larger hospitals out there who are very interested in partnering with us, which may very well solve our hospital’s financial problems.

I owe my life to QVMC, and some of you may already be in the same position. I can assure you that others will need our hospital in the future. Please do the responsible thing and vote “Yes” for your life and Proposition 1.

Evan Landin is a longtime member of the Quincy community.