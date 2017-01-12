Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in Community

Photo: Historical society treasures

Dwight Needens, curator of the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum, supplied this 1943 photo of cousins Herb Petrak, left, and Don Reini. Petrak, who passed away last month, was a loved and respected member of our community, and Don Reini, who is still with us, is always greeted warmly at lunch at the Senior Center, Needens said. The historical society can be reached by phone at 509-787-4685 or by email at officeqvhsm@gmail.com.

Photo provided by Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum