Photos: New Gym at George Elementary
The Quincy High School Choir performs the National Anthem during the opening of the new George Elementary gymnasium.
Parents, children, teachers and community members attended the opening of the new George Elementary School gymnasium.
Quincy Schools superintendent John Boyd speaks to the crowd during the opening of the new George Elementary School gym. Guests to the ceremony included school board members Tricia Lubach and Alex Ybarra (first and second from right) and State Sen. Judy Warnick (third from right.)