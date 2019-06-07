Posted on Jun 7, 2019

Poldervart accepts position on cemetery district board

An unexpected vacancy on the board of commissioners of Quincy Cemetery District 1 has been filled by longtime local resident Jim Poldervart.

The seat on the board was left open when Commissioner Jack Gottschalk passed away in February.

Poldervart was sworn in on May 13 at the regular meeting of the board. The cemetery board meets every second Monday of the month at Scharbach’s funeral home in Quincy.

A retired farmer who still keeps his hand in farming, Poldervart said he has lived in the area since 1960 and was on the Quincy School Board for 22 years.

He said he knows the other two commissioners, Mike Scharbach and Carl Yeates, well. He also knew Gottschalk well – they were neighbors.

Poldervart said the changes at Quincy Valley Cemetery in the past couple of years have added to its beauty.

“I think they have really come a long way with that,” he said. “It’s just a beautiful place now.”

As a board member making decisions about the cemetery, he does not plan to sit back and be quiet.

“I am one to ask questions,” he said.

“It will be a learning experience,” he said, adding that anytime anyone serves on a board, it is a learning experience, and he ”will find out all about it.”

The seat is not up for election this year.

“We are real glad that Jim wanted to be a member of the board,” said Mike Scharbach, president of the board. “He’s lived around here for years, and he was on the Quincy School Board, so he is very knowledgeable of how meetings are run. … His learning curve will not be long.”

The appointment of Poldervart follows the recent addition of Yeates, who was appointed in January to take the seat left by outgoing Randy Holloway. Yeates’ position is up for election on Nov. 5. He filed to run in the election, and no other candidate filed.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com