Posted on Dec 23, 2017

Police officers take local children on shopping spree

There were smiles, high fives and some serious shopping at Shopko on Dec. 9 as Quincy police officers teamed up with children of local families who could use a boost.

Adding to the Christmas cheer of the Cops and Kids program were hot chocolate, cookies and gift wrapping with the help of local volunteers. The program brought together 10 officers from the Quincy Police Department with 10 children, each allowed a $150 shopping spree for Christmas gifts for them and their families.

As the little shoppers with their bigger partners in blue spread out in the Quincy Shopko store, Quincy’s Chief of Police Kieth Siebert said the event helps give the police department a little more humanity and bridge the gap between the department and the community.

The families were identified with input from the Quincy School District and the Serve Quincy organization, based on need or having experienced a major challenge during the year, said Officer Salvatore Mancini.

Officer Mancini helped Mirella, age 8, go through the aisles, at her pace,

spending some time in the aisles of kitchen products. She was a “practical shopper,” Mancini said.

This is the first time in a few years that the Quincy officers have done this, and Chief Siebert said it is an event he wants to continue.

It was sponsored by the Upper Columbia Basin lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. The group received a grant from the Shopko Foundation for $1,000 to support the Cops and Kids program. The Quincy Police Officers Association also gave $500 toward the program.

“Police often have to deal with negative situations and this will bring some cheer not only to these families but also to the officers,” Mancini stated.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com