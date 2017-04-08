Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

Pop-culture event sweeps into Wenatchee

Wenatchee’s first-ever popular culture convention, Wen-Con, is Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Town Toyota Center.

Wen-Con will feature guest stars, a full day of panels, video and table gaming competitions, a cosplay contest with trophies and cash prizes, drawings all day for great prizes and much more.

Tickets are $18 per person (ages 11 and older) and $5 per person (ages 4-10). Ages 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at wen-con.com or at the box office on the day of the event.

In addition to the guest stars, Wenatchee’s largest arena will be packed with world-famous artists and authors, in addition to dozens and dozens of exhibitors, offering everything from collectible comic books to professional film-making advice from the creators of 5-Second Films.

Upstairs, overlooking the convention, the Cosmic Lounge will serve intergalactic cocktails and brews and host games and a trivia contest.

Included in the price of admission is a free autograph from guest celebrities, as well as a selfie with the star.

Guest stars include the four below

Steve Blum: One of the best-known voice actors in the world, Blum is Spike Spiegel from “Cowboy Bebop,” Wolverine, from the “X-Men” TV series, and is TOM, the robotic host of Cartoon Network’s “Toonami” on Adult Swim, among many, many other famous roles. In 2012, he was inducted into the Guinness Book of World records as the most prolific voice actor in video games.

Johnny Yong Bosch: Best known for his roles in the “Power Rangers” franchise, Bosch also has acted in martial arts TV programs and feature films, and he has numerous accomplishments as a voice actor. He was a lead actor in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie,” and has played the second Black Power Ranger, the first Green Turbo Ranger and the Green Zeo Ranger.

Rick Farmiloe: As a Disney and Dreamworks animator, Farmiloe brought to life characters in numerous iconic movies, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin.” Outside Disney his feature film credits include “The Simpsons Movie,” “The Prince of Egypt” and “The Iron Giant.”

John Alexander: A prolific actor, Alexander appeared in “Men in Black,” “Men in Black II,” “Hellboy II” and has played numerous creatures in films that include “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Mighty Joe Young”; he was also the lifelike Cowardly Lion in the cult classic “Return to Oz.”

Much more information, bios, photos and a list of exhibitors and panels is available at www.wen-con.com.

If you have any questions, please call Cal FitzSimmons at 665-1176.

Wen-Con is presented by The Wenatchee World, RadarStation and the Town Toyota Center.

By The Wenatchee World