Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Community

Pop’s the word: Father of three takes role seriously

As a dad, Jesse Durfee is off and running. Just not on a motorcycle.

Durfee and his wife Amie have three children, two boys and a girl. The girl is the youngest, 10-year-old Nicole. Hunter is 14 and Quincy High School Class of 2017 grad Austin is the oldest at 18.

A man who played his share of sports when he was a teenager (basketball, baseball, wrestling, golf and junior-high football, to name a few), he is not surprised to see the children follow in his footsteps. Nicole, the youngest, plays softball; Austin played baseball.

Hunter is setting his own path, and on wheels, no less. He is into motorcycles and skateboards.

“I try to support him in that, although I don’t know much about it,” Durfee said.

The boys hunt and fish with Dad, while Nicole does the latter. Great-grandpa took grandpa hunting and fishing and Grandpa took Durfee fishing, so Durfee is just continuing the tradition. For Father’s Day, for instance, “usually, I get fishing stuff,” he said.

However, it’s not the exploits on the field or the size of the fish they bring home that does it for Durfee. He says the biggest reward comes when he sees his three children interact with other people.

“When you see them out in public and they treat people with respect,” he said. “Saying please and thank you and that type of thing. That makes me feel better than any sports accomplishment.”

He likes the concept of “quality time,” although he says he wishes he had more of it. Life gets plenty busy when you are trying to raise three children.

Durfee says he does not coach his children in sports, as he thinks it would not be fair to them.

“I would have been too hard on ‘em,” he said. As a disciplinarian, he said, he described himself as someone who “disciplines harder than most.”

“But they gotta have discipline,” he said. “So they can learn what’s right and wrong.”

Fathers can be underrated sometimes, Durfee said, but there’s no question, he said, as to who has the tougher job.

Moms have a “pretty heavy workload when it comes to the kids,” he said.

The hardest part of raising boys is, they want to do a lot of things, Durfee said, “and it can get pretty expensive.” The most fun part about raising boys is having all those shared interests, like sports.

The hardest part of raising girls is, “for me, remembering that she’s not like a boy. Sometimes I can say things the same way I would to the boys.”

What makes raising a girl fun is watching her get excited about things that wouldn’t have gotten much of a reaction out of Durfee when he was that age.

Things like coloring and other artsy things are among the favorites for Nicole, and as such, Durfee has gotten into them as well.

What does get a reaction out of Durfee at 40 is seeing or hearing himself in his children’s actions and words.

Asked if it was a prideful moment or a scary moment to hear his children copy him, Durfee said, “it’s a little bit of both. For the most part it’s pride, but there are some things that they are doing the same, that I made mistakes doing.”

For the most part, though, “they are really good kids,” he said.

Asked what he would like his children to know of him after he dies, he said that he hopes they know that he loved them.

“And that no matter what they do, I just hope they try hard,” he said, “and find something they want to do.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com