Posted on Mar 12, 2019

Port moves ahead on industrial property

The Port of Quincy appears to be making strides in the development of industrial properties. Much of the discussion among port commissioners at their regular Feb. 27 meeting centered on industrial parks.

For Park 2, commissioners discussed arrangements with the city of Quincy and a deferred improvement agreement that would cost $231,000.

For Park 4, the port is working on a purchase and sale agreement with Sabey Data Centers. Port commissioners agreed in their previous meeting to sign a purchase and sale agreement, and on Feb. 27, an amendment was discussed concerning earnest money from Sabey of $200,000. Commissioners voted in favor of signing a promissory note for the deposit from Sabey.

For Park 5, in George, Commissioner Pat Connelly reported that the city of George is close to finishing its new water pipeline, which extends under Interstate 90 and extends north into Park 5. Commissioners also discussed a proposed easement 20 feet wide inside Park 5 to the city of George, and they voted in favor of signing the easement.

The port will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, for public testimony on the proposed sale of land in the port’s Industrial Development District No. 4. The meeting will be held at 101 F St. SW, Quincy.

Commissioner Brian Kuest reported on the talks proceeding between Quincy Valley Medical Center and Samaritan Healthcare toward a proposed alignment of the two medical operations. He said a meeting was held on Feb. 22, and Samaritan has put together cash flow projections for Quincy. Responding to questions from Commissioner Curt Morris, who was participating in the meeting via phone, Kuest said Samaritan in its planning at the moment is focusing on primary care physicians as a driver for the Quincy hospital. Kuest also spoke about the warrant debt to the county and how it might be paid off or handled in a financial deal facilitated by the port. The architectural team hired by the port to assess the QVMC property was expected to hold a meeting on March 19, he said, and the assessment will be useful in moving the discussions forward.

In other port business:

• Commissioners discussed a proposal, made by David Adams in the previous meeting, for an ice vending machine and were leaning against it. Commissioners decided not to approve a location for an ice vending machine at or around the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center

• Kuest said the annual banquet for Grant County Economic Development Council is coming up. Morris said it would be nice to have someone from the port attend.

• At Colockum Ridge Golf Course, snow is still on the ground, but phone calls have been coming in about renting spaces for recreational vehicles, Chris Dowd said.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com