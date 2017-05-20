Posted on May 20, 2017 in News

Port moves toward linking two Quincy buildings

Commissioners of the Port of Quincy on May 10 took a step toward joining the port’s two side-by-side buildings on F Street by accepting a construction bid.

Commissioner Curt Morris kicked off the discussion by saying that a bid was received to connect the buildings at a cost of $125,000 plus tax. Brian Kuest conveyed that Big Bend Community College is ready to start with at least one class in the port’s meeting spaces as soon as the port is ready.

Morris asked what electronic amenities BBCC is looking for, and Kuest said the college is working on a list of equipment the college would like to be able to use in the facility. Commissioners discussed the timing of construction work and then voted to accept the bid and get the contractor started on planning and permits.

The port acquired the building now called the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center and the former Heartland building in 2015 and shortly thereafter announced development plans that included connecting the two.

Among the other matters on the port’s agenda was a discussion of the road design for Industrial Park 5 in George.

Commissioners also listened to Chelsea Putnam and Micaiah McCreary’s presentation about their Quincy farmers market concept, and the commissioners approved $250 to be a charter member.

Morris said, “I look forward to seeing this in operation.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com