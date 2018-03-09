Posted on Mar 9, 2018

Port of Quincy works through a winter agenda

The board of the Port of Quincy’s regular meeting on Feb. 28 was one of the shorter ones, with Commissioner Curt Morris absent and project manager Nick Parker out as well.

Commissioners Patric Connelly and Brian Kuest discussed an idea to replace light bulbs in the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center with new light-emitting diode bulbs, which would last longer and save on electricity costs. Connelly said the port had an estimate of the cost to replace them of about $1,700.

Comptroller Darci Kleyn said she had compared the look of the LED bulbs to the current ones and they are very similar. Connelly and Kuest were in favor of replacing the bulbs, subject to getting a written quote.

Among the agenda items regarding industrial parks, Connelly and Kuest discussed the progress of plans for construction of a water pipeline in George to extend north under Interstate 90 and reach Industrial Park 5, the port’s development on the north side of the freeway.

Larry Julius, project manager with Gray & Osborne Inc., which does engineering work for the port, updated the commissioners on plans for the pipeline and its route. There is time to get the pipeline built this year. Julius said the project could go out to bid in April, and construction would take about three months.

Commissioners also checked in on the status of talks and plans for the potential transfer of the city’s industrial wastewater system to the port.

In his regular report on the Quincy hospital, Kuest said there were a lot of smiles after the supplemental levy passed. He reported he was in contact with several potential health care systems in the region with which Quincy Valley Medical Center might partner up in the future, part of the Legacy Project.

“That levy was huge in keeping the momentum moving forward,” Kuest said.

As the weather warms up, activity at Colockum Ridge Golf Course is turning up. Connelly said he expects the trailer spots soon to be taken by renters for the season.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com