Posted on Aug 4, 2017 in News

Port pursues thorough approach to industrial water system

The Port of Quincy is moving swiftly to prepare for negotiations with the city of Quincy over a proposed transfer of the city’s industrial water system to the port, since the City Council reopened that possibility in its July 18 meeting.

Port commissioners Curt Morris and Brian Kuest met July 26 in an early meeting for extended discussion about the proposed transfer, much of the time speaking with attorney Chris Ries. Commissioner Patric Connelly was absent.

“The reason I got everybody here early is … we’ve got to be going down some parallel paths” and to be ready for a transfer, Morris said. “The effort I think today … is to try to come up with an outline of what we need to do.”

Officials of the city and the port had been talking about a transfer for more than a year, and the industrial companies in Quincy that use the system had supported a transfer, according to Kuest.

In March, the port was talking about identifying the parts of the system that it would take ownership of, including the industrial wastewater treatment facility, bio-gas equipment, lift stations and pipes in the ground.

City Administrator Tim Snead said in March that the transfer might be done by June 1, but then the city called it off – to the port’s surprise.

Carrying on in the interest of economic development and industrial users of the system, port commissioners passed a resolution to form an industrial water utility district even without a way forward at the time.

Taking on industrial water would be a new role for the Port of Quincy, and port commissioners are devoting time and resources to be ready for a transfer and to operate the system.

Ries had met with the city’s attorney, Allan Galbraith, as an introduction to talks to lead to a contract. There may be many weeks of back and forth ahead before an agreement can be hammered out.

The City Council would have final say for the city on whether a deal is done.

Also attending the port’s July 26 meeting was Larry Julius, an engineer whose firm, Gray & Osborne Inc., has a contract with the port. Morris said he wanted Julius to be involved also, to help the commissioners know what assets will be part of the transfer and what infrastructure is needed to run the system.

Morris and Kuest went through numerous financial, technical and legal considerations, including concerns about finding out whether the industrial water system would come with debt.

Morris also emphasized the port’s desire to act in a transparent manner throughout the process.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com