Posted on Nov 3, 2017

Port of Quincy builds road into George industrial park

As one of the Port of Quincy’s anticipated projects took shape on the ground, the port’s board of commissioners is pushing forward several other intricate projects.

The port has been planning to build a road into Industrial Park 5, and at their Oct. 25 meeting, the three commissioners received an update from Larry Julius, project manager with Gray & Osborne Inc., on construction of the road into the port’s development, which is in George city limits on the north side of Interstate 90. Julius said the road was due to be paved on Friday, Oct. 27, and finished this week.

The board then discussed preparations and documents for the proposed sale of a piece of land in Industrial Park 5 to Ancient Lake Wine Co., the growing company that occupies a prominent part of the development.

Commissioners also heard from Nick Parker, project manager for the port, about the new chairs purchased for the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. The old chairs are gone, he said, replaced by 100 new ones. Commissioners agreed that they like the new chairs, partly because they won’t scratch the floor. Parker said that 100 more would be brought in.

Parker also reported on a new idea for a design of a sporting clays course – a concept in discussion for the Bishop Property. Using an aerial view of the property on the south end of Ancient Lake Road NW, the board and Parker discussed the design, which Parker said would make better use of the site.

Commissioner Brian Kuest said he would like to have marker flags put out and then commissioners could go walk the property and see the layout in person.

Two people attending the meeting asked to know more about the board’s plans for the Bishop Property, as they own property nearby. Morris said that no decisions had been made. Besides keeping the trailhead there, long-range ideas include the sporting clays course and a small campground.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com