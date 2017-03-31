Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in News

Port of Quincy moves toward taking on industrial wastewater, re-use

The Port of Quincy could take on a new task if talks proceed on an idea for the city of Quincy to transfer its industrial wastewater re-use and treatment facilities to the port.

At the port’s March 22 meeting, Commissioner Brian Kuest gave a report on the talks with the city, which have been going on for some months.

Representatives of Quincy Foods, Lamb Weston and Microsoft were at the meeting.

“Right now we are just trying to identify all the moving parts,” Kuest said Monday.

The port could take ownership of the city’s industrial wastewater treatment facility, bio-gas equipment, lift stations and the pipes in the ground. The city’s domestic wastewater system is separate from the industrial system.

“We are asking the city to get the designs to see what all the infrastructure is,” Kuest said. “Once we have a design of what’s there we can start putting that into some kind of letter of intent.”

Kuest supplied two reasons for the change. The city and the industrial users of the system have to come to the port and presented the idea, and the main reason, “to facilitate our mission for economic development,” he said.

City Administrator Tim Snead said Monday that the city’s goal for the transfer was to have it done by June 1. “Whether we get there, I don’t know for sure,” he said.

Capacity of the system is of interest to the port, as it serves and attracts large businesses to Quincy that might need the wastewater system. The cost to the port for a transfer has not been determined.

The city would still own the composting site and continue with municipal wastewater collection and treatment.

Kuest said the Port of Quincy has not done this kind of thing before but it is not uncommon for port districts to take on this role.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com