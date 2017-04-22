Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in News

Port still headed toward purchase of Bishop property

At the regular meeting of the Port of Quincy board on April 13, a Thursday, instead of the usual Wednesday, all the commissioners were present, and a wide range of business was discussed.

Replacement of a broken window in the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center cost $1,436. The window, near the southwest corner of the building, was recently found broken, and no one knows how it happened, Commissioner Patric Connelly said.

Commissioners considered whether to make an insurance claim for the repair, and, given the amount of the deductible, $1,000, they decided the port would pay for it directly.

In the March 22 meeting, Chris Dowd had presented cost quotes and details for a trailer he suggested be added at Colockum Ridge Golf Course for the use of employees as a clean lunch area with a refrigerator and a restroom with heat and air conditioning. On April 13, the commissioners discussed the idea again and sounded supportive of getting a trailer, but they asked that a search be done for a surplus trailer to purchase.

The Bishop Recreation Area was discussed, and the port commissioners expressed intention to move toward purchasing the property. The Bishop property, which is near the Columbia River and the Ancient Lakes area, was leased by the port a couple of years ago, based on the idea of preserving the property for recreation and education.

Turning their attention to George, the commissioners heard a report on Industrial Park 5 by Larry Julius, project manager with Gray & Osborne Inc., who has been leading the design work for the road to be built into the development. There was some concern about the position of the road if Ancient Lake Wine Co. wishes to buy more land in Industrial Park 5, but it was concluded that Julius should proceed with design work.

The Port of Quincy is developing the property, and it could provide an economic boost for the George area.

Commissioner Curt Morris said funding was “alive” in the Legislature for construction of the road and for a water main extension that the city of George is pursuing. Funding for the road construction has been included in the Washington state House capital budget, and funding for the water main has been included in the House capital budget as well as in the Senate capital budget.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com