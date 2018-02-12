Posted on Feb 12, 2018

Post-Register welcomes new ad director

Janette Morris, a Waterville product with a soft spot for small, tight-knit communities, has been named the new advertising director for The Quincy Valley Post-Register.

Morris, a former sales assistant and sales representative for the Wenatchee World for seven years, cited a desire to return to a smaller community and work at a smaller paper as one of the main reasons she took the job. She has moved to Quincy and said she looks forward to meeting everybody.

“It’s going to be great,” Morris said. “I can’t wait to get out into the community and get to know people.”

She has a head start on that, with relatives living in the area. Quincy Parks and Rec director Russ Harrington is a cousin of hers. She also said she likes to fish, hunt and camp.

The former ad director of the Post-Register, Sunshine Didra, passed away in December.

Joe Pitt, general manager of the Wenatchee World and publisher of the QVPR, praised Morris.

“I’m thrilled that Janette has joined the staff of the Post-Register,” Pitt said. “She has a long history of finding creative solutions for advertisers to connect with new and existing customers. She’s long been active in a variety of community activities in Waterville and Wenatchee, and she’s looking forward to becoming active in the greater Quincy community as well.”

Before joining the Wenatchee World, Morris was the traffic director at Wenatchee’s KPQ Radio for about a decade.

Quincy will get “someone who is very dedicated to what she does,” Morris said. “I do what I say I’m going to do.”

Her first day on the job in Quincy was Monday, Feb. 5. She will work closely with Post-Register ad designer Jessica Blancas and bookkeeper Janet Lybbert.

Editor Dave Burgess welcomed Morris and said she is a good fit for Quincy Valley and for the newspaper.

“Janette has shown her readiness to jump in and get started,” Burgess said. “She’s friendly, has a ready smile and works hard. I’m sure she will be a great asset to the newspaper and to the community. We are all excited she has joined the team.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com