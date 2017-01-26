Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Opinion

The precarious drama of Trump’s presidency

I want to stop writing about politics. I really do. But, like a transportation engineer watching a train about to derail, the overwhelming urge to tune into the precarious drama of a Trump presidency is impossible to ignore. In the last two weeks, President Trump has managed to alienate and undermine our national security apparatus by questioning the motivations of the Central Intelligence Agency, likening the agency to “Nazi Germany” on Twitter and in his recent press conference.

In an interview with Chris Wallace from Fox News, then CIA Director John Brennan responded, “I do take great umbrage at that, and there is no basis for Mr. Trump to point fingers at the intelligence community for leaking information that was already available publicly.” Brennan added, “If he doesn’t have confidence in the intelligence community, what signal does that send to our partners and allies, as well as our adversaries?” Brennan points to Trump’s misplaced leniency and admiration for Vladimir Putin, recognizing, “I don’t think he has a full appreciation of Russian capabilities, Russia’s intentions.”

At an Iowa campaign rally in November of 2015, President Trump bombastically professed that he “has more knowledge than the generals do.” Mr. Trump was referring to what he believed was his unparalleled knowledge of ISIS at the time. The decades of the accumulated service and experience of our decorated generals and national security experts must pale in comparison to that of someone that has never served our great country. Pardon me for scratching my head in profound confusion at this absurd and dangerous premise. Ironically, according to Ed Lengel, the chief historian at the White House Historical Association, President Trump will have appointed more generals to his Cabinet than any other president since World War II.

As national security and domestic economic policy are inextricably intertwined, it is paramount to acknowledge that political missteps in one arena could detrimentally impact the other. Donald Trump’s promise to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico, and then impose a 35 percent tariff on imports from Mexico to reimburse American taxpayers for footing the bill, could cause a global recession. Mexican Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo stated Jan. 13 on a Mexican news show, “We will retaliate right away if you hit us with a ‘major border tax.’ It’s very clear that we have to be prepared to immediately be able to neutralize the impact of a measure of that nature.”

The gun-slinging, Clint Eastwood “make my day” approach to governing is not only ineffective, it angers potential allies and infuriates time-worn adversaries. Simply stated, Donald Trump’s policies remind me of driving at 3 miles above the speed limit on State Route 28 toward Wenatchee while risky drivers tailgate you all the way there. What makes those drivers think that following your car at a dangerous distance will inspire you to speed up for them? Wouldn’t it be less confrontational and more rational to safely pass the car perceived as going too slow? Take note Mr. President that there is no place for pridefulness in the formulation of successful policy making.

After recently commemorating the ultimate sacrifice of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the altar of racial inequality, the folly of an unfettered presidential ego being the impetus that will shape our country for the next four years (and beyond in the case of our Supreme Court) is daunting. Recently, our president’s self-involved fragility was on full display in his Twitter tirade about African-American Freedom Rider and Civil Rights activist, 16-term Georgia Congressman John Lewis after Mr. Lewis stated that he would be boycotting the inauguration as he did not believe that Donald Trump legitimately won the election. President Trump tweeted, “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” Trump later attempted to soften his rhetoric, “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!”

According to the Cook Political Report, the certified election results place the popular vote victory solidly in the camp of Hillary Clinton, with 65,844,610 votes for Clinton and 62,979,636 for President Trump. The paradox here is abundantly clear. If President Trump can “use all the help (he) can get,” from those who refuse to support his presidency because he does not adequately represent their interests nor the majority of the popular vote, shouldn’t he, as the president of every American, reach out with kindness and equanimity to the 2,864,974 more Americans that chose to vote for Hillary Clinton instead of him? After all, he is asking for Rep. John Lewis to place country before politics, shouldn’t our president be able to do the same?

Mr. President, America will become even greater if you choose to embrace opposing viewpoints as opportunities to stretch yourself. Love your detractors into submission. Prove to those 2,864,974 more Americans who voted for Hillary that you are worthy of their allegiance. Then, and only then, will history afford you the privilege and honor of being remembered as the exceptional leader you deeply desire to be.

Sandy Zavala is a former counselor, social worker and health care researcher and lives in Quincy with her family.