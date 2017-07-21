Posted on Jul 21, 2017 in News

Principal changes not reason for concern, QSD chief says

At George Elementary, a principal on his second year. At Mountain View Elementary, a principal on her second year. At High Tech High, a principal on her second year. And those are some of the veterans.

Other than longtime Quincy Junior High School Principal Scott Ramsey, everyone else at the helm of a Quincy School District school is either new to the job or preparing to start his or her second year.

At Quincy High School, Debbie Belew-Nyquist; at Pioneer, Alysha Porter; and at Monument, Lisa Uvila have been hired within the past four months to lead their schools. This includes Porter, who replaced Ellen Hopkins, who had been hired last year.

“That happens,” Quincy public schools superintendent John Boyd said. “It happens with teachers, with classified staff, with principals, where they come in and it’s not the right fit.”

Hopkins cited missing her family in Spokane as one of the reasons for leaving Quincy after a year.

Just another day in the world of education, added Boyd, who says the job of leading a school in Quincy or in George asks a lot of a professional educator.

“There’s a lot of movement” in the field of education, Boyd said, especially now when there’s a shortage of teachers nationwide.

Nik Bergman, who was principal of Pioneer Elementary and in 2016 was made assistant superintendent of Quincy schools, said principals tend to last on average six to seven years on the job. David Talley, whom Belew-Nyquist replaced as principal of QHS, lasted eight years on the job before resigning to return to the classroom as a science teacher.

“We are working really hard to get the right leaders in the right place so we can execute on our promise to the community,” Boyd said, later adding that he feels great about the group of people leading Quincy schoolhouses.

“We have an excellent group of administrators coming in to support what we need to be doing to change things for our kids,” he said.

Porter’s rise to the principal post at Pioneer was an audible of sorts for the district, which had appointed Porter to a two-year post as vice principal at Mountain View and Pioneer, before the top job at PES became open. The district did not post the job, with Boyd choosing to appoint Porter immediately.

“It was really necessary to put somebody in there right away so they could do the summer planning,” Boyd said.

The post of dual vice-principal did get posted, with an initial screening scheduled for July 26, the unveiling of finalists set for July 27, interviews scheduled for Aug. 1 and a hiring to be announced Aug. 2.

The trend statewide shows more applicants turn up for vice-principal jobs than for principal jobs, he said.

“We have had a terrific response to this VP position, and we feel very good about our pool,” Bergman said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com