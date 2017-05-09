Posted on May 9, 2017 in News

Two schools to share assistant principal for two years

Alesha Porter, dean of students at Pioneer Elementary School, has been named the assistant principal at both Mountain View Elementary School and Pioneer.

The post is a temporary position, good for the next two years, until the district completes the redistricting that will turn all the elementary schools in the district into K-5 schools.

“For the past couple of years, our principals at Pioneer and Mountain View have been asking us for some help as their numbers have been creeping up,” said John Boyd, superintendent of the Quincy School District. “Until we reconfigure, there’s a real need for some administrative support there.”

The areas needing support include student behavior and management, student discipline, teacher evaluation and “the overall running of the school,” Boyd said.

Asked what the incentive for Porter was to take on a job that will be gone in two years, Boyd called it “an opportunity to improve herself and to gain experience in an administrative role.

“There’s always one or two jobs a year that we are filling, so there will be other opportunities for her,” Boyd said. “With this experience, it positions her pretty well for the future.”

With both schools’ enrollment in the mid-400s, they were still small enough that their workload didn’t warrant hiring an assistant principal for each school. If the enrollment stood in the mid-500s or above, like Monument Elementary or Quincy High School, that might warrant getting each school its own assistant principal.

Once the district reconfigures and all the elementary schools will become K-5, the position will dissolve, Boyd said.

Porter said she is excited to work for two principals, Colleen Frerks, at Mountain View, and Ellen Hopkins, at Pioneer.

“Whatever the principals need me to do, I’m happy to do it,” Porter said. “It’s a good challenge and it’s a good opportunity for me to learn.” Her position starts July 1.

Frerks said she looked forward to having Porter on her team. Hopkins was not available for comment.

Porter said her ultimate goal is to become a principal someday. This new position will help her toward that goal as she will work with teachers, administrators and students.

“I’m working in this community, born in Quincy, raised in Quincy, raising my own children in the Quincy schools,” she said. “And I just have a real passion for educating our kids, and showing them that they have unlimited opportunities. If they get their education, nobody can take that away from them.”

With Porter becoming assistant principal, the position of dean of students at Pioneer will dissolve. Porter said the position was created last year only because the school didn’t have a school counselor. With a counselor coming on board for next year and with Porter becoming the assistant principal, the dean position will disappear.

Porter was one of the candidates for the position of principal at Monument Elementary School, which went to Lisa Uvila, a Washington-raised educator from Arizona.

Asked what made Porter the right pick for this new job of helping lead two elementary schools, when she was not picked to lead one, Boyd said Porter was a Quincy grad who lives in town, who has taught K-3, and “she has proven herself in that dean of students position.”

In addition, Nik Bergman, assistant superintendent of Quincy School District, said Porter coordinates the BEST program, which helps teachers new to the district. She also helps coordinate the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS). At Pioneer, she will continue providing leadership to the PBIS team, Frerks said.

“She’s got the complete package to jump into that admin spot,” Bergman said.

Boyd later added, “We just think she’s the right person at the right time, dedicated to the community, and we think it will be a good fit.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com