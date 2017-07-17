Posted on Jul 17, 2017 in News

Proposal would unify school mascots

No need to hold on to your wallets, but this town may be about to get Jacked.

A proposal to the school district might change every school mascot in the district to the Jackrabbits.

“We are talking about it,” school board president Tricia Lubach said. “It hasn’t been completely decided yet, and it’s not going to be a board resolution or anything like that, but we have had over the years people come up to us and say, ‘Our schools aren’t connected, they are not unified.’”

Nik Bergman, assistant superintendent of Quincy Schools, and a graduate of Davenport High School, west of Spokane, said he supported the idea.

Davenport, (population 1,734) is the home of the Gorillas, and all three schools in town share the mascot name and colors, making events like Homecoming much more community-wide than just school-wide, Bergman said.

“Farmers paint their buildings with school colors, you got spud sheds with the school colors,” Lubach said of Davenport. “They are all the same. So in this case, everybody is green-and-gold and everybody is a Jack. Pioneer Jacks, Mountain View Jacks, Ancient Lakes Jacks.”

Another plus, Bergman said, is that having the same mascot means money savings for parents, as they will not have to buy different gear as their children change schools.

“It’s an overall school-spirit, community-pride approach,” Lubach said.

John Boyd credited Quincy teacher Matthew See with the idea of turning every school mascot into a Jackrabbit. See was not available for comment.

“It really seems to be resonating with people,” Boyd said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com