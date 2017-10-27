Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Proposition 1 is a bridge to change: Column

On November 7, voters will have an opportunity to be part of significant change at Quincy Valley Medical Center. Proposition #1 is a “maintenance and operations” levy – a “bridge” to close the gap between revenue and expenses in 2018. Board commissioners and administration together with members of the community are working to bring about significant change in 2018, and maintaining the operations of the Medical Center during this phase is critical.

Proposition #1 will provide $875,000 of additional revenue to ensure the operating budget of QVMC remains viable throughout the transition. This is a one-year levy, the smallest request by the Medical Center in over a decade. The average homeowner in Quincy will be assessed approximately $50 for this additional levy in 2018.

Voters should consider this levy as critical to the future of Quincy Valley Medical Center, which opened its doors in 1959, 58 years ago. Voting “Yes” is a vote for the future of local hospital services.

During the last 10 months, QVMC began meeting with community leaders to develop a strategy intended to strengthen hospital-based services in Quincy. Early in the process, the Port of Quincy stepped into the discussion, introducing the idea of a unique relationship between the Hospital District and the Port. The concept provides potential for much-needed facility improvements, but more importantly includes establishing a partnership between QVMC and a larger health care delivery system.

QVMC currently provides 24/7 Emergency Room services, which were ranked as “priority #1” in a 2016 community survey. Other outpatient services include Laboratory and Radiology, Physical Therapy and a Rural Health Clinic for primary care. By partnering with a larger system, QVMC officials believe the community will not only have continued 24/7 emergency services, but broader access to other meaningful services, which could be available locally. Increased recruitment opportunities, the availability of specialty services as well as operational resources add to the attractiveness of a partnership for QVMC.

Hospital leaders together with representatives from the Port of Quincy have met with three health care systems and have prioritized the value that each system could bring to Quincy Valley Medical Center. QVMC hopes to identify a partner in the near future and will continue to work on the overall structure of that relationship in the coming months. Voters are encouraged to vote “Yes” on Proposition #1, allowing Quincy Valley Medical Center to move forward with the development of a partnership in 2018.

Proposition #1

• Provides $875,000 in a one-year assessment, just 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value

• Is a “bridge” to help sustain operations while QVMC transitions to aligning with a larger health care partner

• Is the next step toward realizing the vision for quality, sustainable, affordable health care in Quincy

The Hospital Development Plan, or “Legacy Project,” will ensure that members of our communities have access to the health care we need today and into the coming years. This requires a vision to establish a new, sustainable model of hospital-based services that will expand with the growth we are experiencing in Quincy, George and the surrounding areas of our hospital district. Vote “Yes” for local hospital services. Vote “Yes” for Proposition #1.

Glenda Bishop, CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center, can be reached at Glenda.Bishop@quincyhospital.org or 787-5368 and welcomes any questions or comments regarding the upcoming election and Proposition #1.