Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Prosser edges Quincy boys hoops in overtime thriller

Two three-pointers in overtime made a big difference for Prosser against the Quincy Jacks boys basketball team, leading the visiting Mustangs to a 67-61 victory.

The game went into overtime thanks to a shot by Tyson Thornton that left the scoreboard tied at 51 with less than one second to go.

“Losing is disappointing but we are making improvements and playing better,” Quincy coach Wade Petersen said after the game. “It’s just frustrating, because we had our chances tonight and we didn’t pull it out.”

Trajan Trevino, in the midst of a trying season that has seen him endure injuries to his legs and shoulders, had the hot hand for the Jacks from the start, gathering 27 points.

“He was moving pretty good tonight, didn’t have much of a limp, which was good to see,” Petersen said. “Hopefully he heals up and we get to have him at 100 percent.”

Max Molina had 13, Thornton had eight, Gates Petersen had seven, Carlos Solorio, Mike Vega and Ignacio Castillo had two each.

Turnovers hurt Quincy against the Prosser Mustangs, Wade Petersen said. “Probably 25 of them,” he said, noting that the Jacks did not handle the Mustangs’ halfcourt press well.

“We gotta cut down on the turnovers and make some better decisions with the ball,” he said.

After struggling to knock the ball into the hoop against Ephrata, the Jacks’ shooting got much better against the Mustangs.

“Just think,” Petersen quipped. “If we had hit one more open shot (in regulation) we would have won it.”

Next up for the Jacks is a game against Othello on the road Jan. 19 and a home game against East Valley-Yakima Jan. 20. Tipoff for both is at 7:15 p.m. After the game against the Red Devils, the Jacks travel to Wapato for Coaches Versus Cancer Night, Jan. 26.

With the win, Prosser improved to 6-5 overall, 5-5 in league, good enough for sixth place in the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

With the loss, the Jacks’ record is 1-10 overall, and 1-9 in the CWAC. The Jacks are in ninth place, ahead of Grandview, whom they host Jan. 27 on Quincy’s next-to-last home game of the season.

Lastly, Petersen encouraged his players to forget about the loss to Prosser and focus on their upcoming rivals, which include their archrivals Ephrata on Senior Night Feb. 2

“Gotta have a short memory in basketball,” he said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com