Posted on Jan 20, 2018

Prosser squeaks by Jacks in dual

The Quincy Jacks’ boys wrestling team overcame injuries, absences and even an upset or two to hang until the end with the Prosser Mustangs Jan. 11.

In the end, a forfeit at the heavyweight class gave the Mustangs the victory in the dual, 40-34.

The Jacks started with a forfeit at 106 lbs. and ended with a forfeit at heavyweight, but in between, the wrestlers who showed up put in a good show.

Jose Buenrostro pinned 113-pounder Alexandro Martinez in the first round. Tanner Bushman pinned Jacob Torres at 120 lbs., also in the first round.

Then, Prosser took the matches at 126, 132 and 138 lbs.

Devon “El Gato” Salcedo continued his strong season with a 9-1 victory over Prosser’s Jorge Uribe at 145 lbs. Quincy’s Nate Ramirez won by forfeit at 152 lbs.

Then, the team exchanged pins all the way to the forfeit at heavyweight. At 160 lbs., Prosser’s Logan Candanoza pinned Mykenzi Realme.

“He’s very talented but he’s got to learn that talent only goes so far,” Quincy coach Greg Martinez said of Realme.

“In this league, you’re going to have to work on your basics,” he said. “And when you find someone who is as strong as you and who knows those basics, mistakes happen and you get caught on the back.”

At 170 lbs. Eliseo Valdovinos pinned Prosser’s Hunter Moon. At 182 lbs., Andrew Showman pinned Quincy’s Ray Robinson.

“He’s battling a sickness right now, he only practiced for about 45 minutes (Jan. 10),” Martinez said. “(He) wanted to come out, and didn’t want to give up his spot, for the team.”

At 195 lbs. Quincy’s Jerry Hodges pinned the Mustangs’ Tyler Landa, and at 220 lbs., Jose Avila, replacing Ruben “Boy” Vargas, out with strep throat, lost to Prosser’s Dalton Hudson by pin in the first round.

Avila had the tough task of wrestling at 220, while weighing in at 186 lbs.

Hudson had about 17 pounds on his opponent, but just like Robinson, Avila did not want to see his team give up more forfeits, Martinez said.

“He wanted to go out and give it a fight,” he said.

Hudson’s pin sealed the win for Prosser, since the only match left at that point was a Quincy forfeit in the heavyweight class.

Nevertheless, the Jacks showed plenty of commitment heart, including Oswaldo Perez, who returned from vacation and lost eight pounds in two days to make weight. He lost to Matthew Hudak 6-0.

“To go out and wrestle and only give up three team points, that’s huge for us,” Martinez said.

Next up for the Jacks is a hectic day of wrestling at Hazen Jan. 20, where the team will wrestle five duals in a day. Eight schools are scheduled to compete.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com