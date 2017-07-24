Posted on Jul 24, 2017 in News

Public hearing eyes air quality in Quincy

A public hearing on an air quality permit for Vantage Data Centers in Quincy on July 12 was polite, yet intense; focused, yet nutty. Not nutty in an index-finger-to-the-temple way, but nutty in the kind of muffin that speaker Danna Dal Porto brought to the meeting.

Vantage has applied to change its air permit issued by the Washington state Department of Ecology. The DOE approved an air permit for the Quincy facility’s diesel backup generators in 2013, including pollution controls proposed by Vantage.

Vantage says it voluntarily installed expensive emission control equipment in 2012 to meet Tier 4 standards, a higher level of control than was required by the state.

“We are obviously very concerned about the citizens of Quincy,” said Mark Johnson, site operations manager for Vantage Data Centers in Quincy, in an interview Monday. “We want to do everything we can to make sure people are safe.”

The equipment could not be made to perform as expected, however. So, Vantage wants a permit change to be allowed to operate at Tier 2 standards, which meet state regulations, Johnson said.

Vantage has five generators installed now. The new permit would allow 12 more generators to operate, as long as they meet federal air quality standards, without adding stricter emission controls. It would also allow generators to be operated at a wider range of loads. A load, according to a DOE flyer, is like driving uphill with air conditioning on. Lastly, the new permit would allow taller exhaust stacks for the 12 generators that have not been installed.

In a way, it was the word “exhaust” that brought Dal Porto, a Quincy resident, and her muffin to the meeting, which was held at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Dal Porto criticized Vantage for spending money on additional controls that failed.

“How can that company spend that kind of money on equipment they did not know it would work?” she asked. “I find that almost unbelievable.”

She then held up her muffin and said, “Let us assume I have a severe peanut allergy, and I have this muffin and I want to eat it. But how can I be sure it has nuts in it?” She said the way to be sure was by inspecting it.

Dal Porto’s analogy targeted the “community modeling” practice, which considers the combined impact of all the emissions in the area to declare air pollution levels safe or dangerous.

“It’s inappropriate and ineffective, and I don’t like it. We need to be able to have a machine take the air and test it. I would be delighted to know that Ecology is providing us with, apparently, an air quality monitoring device.”

Dal Porto concluded by saying she felt sorry that Vantage made a huge investment in additional controls that didn’t work well, but that was no reason for DOE to reverse emission control permit levels.

Before Dal Porto spoke, Quincy teacher Debbie Koehnen said that she had reservations about the permit change.

“I know we have cheap power here in Quincy,” she said. “But there are other options that maybe would be better,” such as solar and wind energy.

“We don’t have a blue sky anymore – it’s atrocious,” she said. “It’s gray, it’s brown.”

The Port of Quincy’s Patrick Boss spoke in support of the permit change, as well as the addition of more generators.

“Many of the data centers are permitted for much more generators than they actually have,” Boss said. “This whole proposal poses absolutely no risk.”

Boss praised Vantage as a great corporate citizen of Quincy, with state-of-the-art technology and a deep commitment to the area.

“We want more companies like that in the community,” he said.

He pointed up and to his left, saying, “This is the permitted amount of diesel generators in Quincy.” Then he pointed downward and said, “and this is the actual amount.” He then added, “The actual risk is infinitesimal compared to what the theoretical risk is.”

Boss said the port does not believe this is a big issue in the grand scheme of things and other issues need to be tackled first.

Now it’s the Department of Ecology’s turn to respond to the comments and make a decision, said DOE Eastern Regional Officer Erika Bronson, who conducted the hearing. The decision will be posted on the DOE website, www.ecy.wa.gov, within the next few weeks.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com. Dave Burgess contributed to this report.