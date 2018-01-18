Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Public meeting on future Grant PUD rates set

Grant PUD will hold a public meeting as part of its annual review of electricity rates at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Commission Room at the PUD’s Ephrata headquarters, 30 C St. SW.

During the meeting, staff members will propose rate increases that reflect the utility’s cost to serve each of the PUD’s customer groups, including residential, irrigation, commercial and industrial, Grant PUD said in a press release.

The rates are recommended to help Grant PUD achieve its 2018 budget, which calls for a 2 percent overall revenue increase for power sold to Grant County customers and takes into account a $33 million decrease in net spending from 2017, Grant PUD said. The 2 percent revenue increase continues a long-term strategy that began in 2014 of implementing small, predictable annual price increases to cover rising operations and regulatory compliance expenses.

Any price changes made by the commissioners are scheduled to begin on April 1.

There will be an opportunity to comment on proposed increases during the Jan. 23 meeting and during the public comment portion of the Feb. 13 meeting, which begins at 1 p.m.

Comments can also be made via email to commissioners@gcpud.org or by mailing Grant PUD Commissioners at P.O. Box 878, Ephrata, WA, 98823.

Information about the proposed changes will be posted on Grant PUD’s website at grantpud.org.

By Post-Register Staff