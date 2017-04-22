Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports

QHS boys golf stays strong with sweep

The veterans showed smarts. The newcomers showed promise. And the team showed the visitors the broom.

The Quincy boys golf team swept Toppenish, Grandview and Prosser Tuesday at Colockum Ridge.

The win erased some of the bitterness from a tough road loss to Ephrata and Selah in Selah last week, and moved Quincy’s record to a stout 6-2, 3-2 in the conference.

Against the three CWAC rivals Tuesday, Quincy’s Jesus Sosa and Trajan Trevino led the way, with both shooting an 82 on the par-71 course.

Brendan Van Diest shot an 88, Luis Barragan shot a 98, Gavin Sahli shot a 108 and Travis Harris shot a 117.

It was Sahli’s and Harris’ first time on the varsity squad. Sahli is a freshman and Harris is a senior.

“Coaches were pleased with their efforts,” head coach Chris Trevino wrote in an email.

“Our guys are continuing to improve and hope to be playing our best golf come districts,” Trevino added.

The lowest score of the match went to Prosser’s Daniel Fitzgerald, who shot an 80, including a birdie on the fifth hole.

Cameron Savage shot a 73 for Prosser, with AJ Riojas shooting a 91 and Tyler Rodda shooting a 107 for a team score of 361.

Third place went to Grandview, led by Rocco Parish, who shot an 86. Eddy Torres shot a 96, Mike Ebbgeloar shot a 103 and Tavian Valenzuela shot a 110, for a team score of 395.

Fourth place went to Toppenish, led by Martin Cueva, who shot a 92. Osmar Alvarez shot a 110, Sergio Zapien shot a 129 and Armando Trujillo shot a 127 for a team score of 458.

Lastly, six Quincy JV players shot nine holes alongside their varsity peers. Esteban Giron shot a 53 on the par-35 front nine, followed by Colby Benefiel, who shot a 63, Erik Blancas who shot a 67 and Eduardo Acevedo, who shot a 68. Juan Aguilar shot 34 but only completed six holes, same as David Cozar who shot a 46.

At Selah April 11, Quincy hung tough against Vikings and Tigers, missing on second place by three strokes.

Ephrata finished first with 343, followed by the hosting Vikings with 363 and Quincy with 366.

Sosa led the team shooting an 87, with Van Diest shooting an 88 and Trajan Trevino shooting 90.

Luis Barragan shot a 101, Nik Wilson shot a 124 and Juan Aguilar shot a 128.

“Our guys didn’t have our best stuff,” Trevino wrote that night in an email, “But it was a great learning experience for them. These types of outings will only help them be better prepared for upcoming events.”

Next up for the Quincy High School boys golf team was a big tournament at Brewster’s Gamble Sands Golf Course, but with Chelan High School as host.

In addition to the Goats, teams including Cedarcrest, Cascade, Davis, Eastmont, Ephrata, Glacier Peak, Kings (Shoreline,) Othello, Seattle Christian, Wenatchee, Wapato and the Jacks will participate

April 24, Othello hosts Quincy and Wapato at the Othello Golf Club.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com