Posted on Jan 21, 2018

QHS dance team thrills in Wenatchee

The Quincy High School Dance Team put on an entertaining show on their first competitive performance of the season at Wenatchee High School’s Purple Reign dance and drill competition Jan. 20

The QHS Jills did not place, but earned a score of 190, just five points shy of the 195 points to qualify for the district competition.

“This was their first competition and they did amazing,” Quincy head coach Alyssa Santos wrote in a text message. “They were up against hard teams and hard judges.”

Quincy competed against nine other teams in the Pom category, where teams perform a dance routine while holding pom-poms. Othello finished in first place, followed by Lakewood’s Lakes High School, Walla Walla, Hanford and Davis high schools.

Other schools also competed in three more categories: Military, in which Wenatchee finished in first place, Dance, in which Hanford finished first, and Hip Hop, in which Othello also took first place. OHS also took home the award for highest overall score.

The Jills’ routine was titled Harley Quinn and the Joker, and featured the team’s female performers dressed as Batman villain Harley Quinn, and the team’s lone male performer, Lucas Zepeda, dressed as the Joker.

The Jills have two more chances left to qualify for district, the Feb. 10 Edge of Glory event in Moses Lake, and their lone home date, Feb. 24 at Quincy. Districts are in March at Selah High School, and state is at the Yakima Valley SunDome, also in March.