Posted on Nov 3, 2017

QHS football team defeats Grandview

Near the end of a see-saw season of single losses followed by single wins, Quincy continued that pattern by bouncing back from a shutout loss to Ellensburg with a 26-14 road win over Grandview.

The Jacks gave up a lone offensive touchdown to the Greyhounds and played well on all three facets of the game, Quincy head coach Wade Petersen said.

“We weren’t spectacular on offense, but we were good,” Petersen said. “We were good on defense and on special teams we were really good. That made the difference that we were really solid on all three areas.”

The special teams squad’s feats included a kickoff that landed on the Grandview 1-yard-line, and a recovered fumble of a Grandview punt.

On defense, the Jacks were able to keep Toppenish to a lone offensive touchdown and contain star Grandview running back Ricky Abarca, limiting him to three catches for a little more than 20 yards. Abarca had more than 150 yards running when the Greyhounds played the Jacks earlier this year.

On offense, quarterback Kade Schutzmann had the trifecta of throwing a touchdown pass, running for a touchdown and catching a touchdown pass, the latter on a trick play. Schutzmann threw a TD pass each to Gates Petersen and Carlos Solorio and caught one from Solorio as well.

Next up for the Jacks is their last chance to string together consecutive wins. The Toppenish Wildcats come to town Friday night, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The team had hoped to schedule an opponent from farther away, a different league perhaps, but in the end, it booked the Wildcats.

“I prefer not to play the same team multiple times,” Petersen said. “I think it’s funner to play a team that you have never seen and they have never seen you.”

Toppenish defeated Quincy 20-14 in an early-season squeaker in September.

The Wildcats went on to finish third in the CWAC South with a 2-2 division record and a 5-4 overall mark.

Quincy will show up to its season finale with a 1-3 league mark and a 5-4 overall record, good enough for fifth in the CWAC North.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com