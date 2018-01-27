Posted on Jan 27, 2018

QHS girls rock wrestling invitational

This team is no fluke.

The big question after the Lady Jacks wrestling team’s big showing at the Othello invite last week was whether they could keep the momentum going with two trips to Grandview in less than a week.

Done.

The Lady Jacks traveled to Grandview and defeated the Greyhounds and the Wapato Wolves in a double dual Jan. 17.

Quincy bested the hosts 54-30 and the Wolves 60-36 in what Quincy head coach William Clifton termed as “nice confidence-builders.”

Then, the team returned to Grandview for the larger Grandview Invite, which gathered 35 teams. Quincy returned home with the third-place trophy.

Cynthia Diaz finished in first place at 110 lbs. Jaselyn Jones finished second at 135 lbs. Cassandra Ruiz finished third at 235 lbs and Samantha Schaapman finished third at 190 lbs.

Next up for the Lady Jacks is a home match, only their second of the season, against Eastmont, Thursday Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Districts start the first weekend in February at Warden High School.

The strong performance by some Lady Jack wrestlers has begun to turn heads statewide, with the Washington Wrestling Report ranking one Quincy wrestler among their weekly top 10 lists.

Diaz broke into the top 10 rankings last week, finishing at No. 9 among 110-pounders.

Diaz was one of three wrestlers from Eastern Washington listed on the Top 10 at 110 lbs. One was Sunnyside’s Stephanie Blankenship, ranked No. 2.

The other was Devin Gamez of Kiona-Benton, whom Diaz defeated for the first time in three tries two weeks ago in overtime.

Top ranking went to Enumclaw’s Kenzie Cormier.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com