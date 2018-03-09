Posted on Mar 9, 2018

QHS grad becomes wrestling All-American

Grays Harbor College sophomore and Quincy graduate Kateri Rowell finished sixth at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association championships in Oklahoma last month.

Rowell, of the Quincy High School Class of 2016, earned an All-American designation in the process, having finished among the top eight in her weight class.

Rowell will wrestle for GHC next year, as the college offers four-year programs, and said her experience at nationals is “still a work in progress.”

Last year, a wide-eyed Rowell won only one match at Nationals, wrestling at 116 lbs. but weighing in at around 110 lbs. This time, she wrestled at 109 lbs., and returned from the Sooner State with a winning record and a medal.

This year, she wanted to improve her mental toughness and her ability to remain in control during tough situations.

She had her share of them in Oklahoma and responded well. After winning her first match, she lost her second and dropped to the consolation bracket and had to wrestle her way back.

“It’s really hard to come back and make top-eight,” Rowell said. “Had to wrestle a lot of matches.”

Many of her matches went the distance, which made the difference in her last match. . Her opponent, Aaliyah Gold, had wrestled fewer matches and had fresher legs, Rowell said, which allowed Gold to prevail.

Next year, Rowell said, she will prevail, and then some.

Asked what her goal is for next season, she said, “The national title.”

“I still have work to do but I’m getting mentally tougher,” she said.

She’s not the only one aiming high among the Chokers, who sport a talent-laden lineup that includes names like Ronna Heaton and Becka Leaders, who have wrestled in world championships, and Desiree Zavala, who won four state titles in high school.

“We have a lot of studs on the team,” Rowell wrote in a text message.

Next year is her last at GHC, Rowell said. Once she earns her Associate of Arts degree, she wants to transfer to a four-year college and wrestle at the club level.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com