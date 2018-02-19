Posted on Feb 19, 2018

QHS Jills dance team qualifies for districts

With sass and personality, the Quincy High School Jills Dance Team earned a berth at their district competition last Saturday in Moses Lake.

The Jills needed a score of 195 to qualify in the Pom category of districts at Selah in March, and earned a 202.5 score, as the opening number of the Moses Lake High School Edge of Glory dance competition.

The Jills had come close to qualifying in January during an event in Wenatchee, when they scored a 190.

“We cleaned up our routine quite a bit,” head coach Alyssa Santos said of the Moses Lake show.

“The judges were able to see our patterns and transitions,” she said. “We also worked on our showmanship.”

In Moses Lake, the team acted and performed with more confidence, Jills dancer Lucas Zepeda said.

“We changed our act a bit to make it more entertaining, and overall, I think we had much more power. Our facial (expressions) were strong and we showed a lot of character while we performed.”

The dance number is called Harley Quinn and The Joker, based on comic-book villains.

The added showmanship required the dancers to really get into character, Santos said.

Santos said the dancers had a special vibe going into the Moses Lake performance.

“I just had a really good feeling even before the kids took the floor that we were going to be OK and we were going to score,” she said.

The team was one of 14 teams performing in the Pom category. The Jills finished in eighth place.

“I don’t really care what place we placed,” Zepeda said with a laugh, “as long as we did qualify to go to districts.”

The team exploded in laughter and tears when they found out they had earned enough points to go to districts, Zepeda. Having opened the show, the team had to wait the entirety of the program in order to find out if they had made it.

“I cried,” Santos said of her reaction to the news. “We have been working really, really hard, going over, and over and over the routine. So, to finally get that score, that whole week was so worth all of it.”

Santos added that a lot of those 14 teams in Pom are 4A schools, with big, talented teams.

“I’m really impressed by our kids,” she said.

The Jills still have one more regular-season date, the “Snowflake Shimmer” dance competition at home in Quincy Feb. 24, before they have to travel to Selah.

In Selah, the Jills will seek to earn a score of 210 or better, in order to qualify for state at the Yakima Valley SunDome in late March.

“We need to clean up some more,” Santos said. “We really need to develop our skill level.”

That might entail doing a double pirouette instead of a single, and adding some stunts to the number.

“The kids are really excited they get to do stunts,” Santos said, adding that they had been wanting to do stunts for a while, but she wanted the team to qualify first before she added stunts.

Despite already having qualified for districts, the group should try hard to earn a higher score during the “Snowflake Shimmer,” Zepeda said.

“We should try to reach a 210 so we can have an idea of how hard we have to work so we can go to state,” he said.

Santos upped the ante, saying the goal ought to be to score more than 210.

At Quincy, the team will be missing two dancers, nursing injuries.

“It’s huge,” she said of the absences. “You lose one person and it’s a big deal. We gotta rework the formation, make it work with the kids that are not there.”

In that sense, going into the Quincy competition already qualified does help, lowering the stress levels. At the same time, the gap between now and districts allows the two injured dancers to heal.

“That way they are not pushed because we need the score at Quincy,” Santos said. “We are fine, we already got the score. We will be OK.”

The Snowflake Shimmer starts at noon Feb. 24 at QHS.

District is March 10 at Selah High School. State is March 24.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com