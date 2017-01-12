Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in Community

QHS student designs logo for her sports team

With the help of a teacher, Quincy High School senior Giselle Hernandez may have ensured herself a legacy at her school.

The student, a team captain for the Jackrabbits’ girls soccer team, aided by teacher Elizabeth Averill, designed a crest to replace the Q on the uniforms. The new crest will be more closely identified with the soccer team and the girls’ love for the sport, Hernandez said.

It all started with Hernandez’s interest in business and marketing, which led her to take Averill’s classes, which included designing and, of course, marketing things to consumers.

“That inspired me to make something new for the girls,” Hernandez said, “so that people could see us differently, (wearing) something new.”

The logo includes shares certain things with the rest of the teams, like green-and-gold stripes, but it also carries a soccer ball.

“It defines us as a soccer team, you know?” Hernandez said. “Other teams get apparel throughout the season. I wanted the team to have something they get to keep.”

The entire process took about a week and a half, including brainstorming ideas with Averill, first drafts, and the final product. Only after it was done did girls’ head coach Erik Nelson see it, and approve its use for the home jerseys.

“We have green jerseys that have the past logo on it and we can’t just take it off,” said Hernandez, referring to the away kit. “Hopefully we will get new jerseys soon and we can put the new crest on it.”

Now that the soccer team has its new crest, Hernandez says she is not finished. Designing apparel for cancer awareness campaigns and designing a tribute to two fellow soccer players appear as possible projects.

“Maybe designing something for the Guerrero boys, who passed away,” said Hernandez, referring to Adam and Alec Guerrero, children of Quincy boys soccer head coach Arturo Guerrero. The boys perished in a car crash in December.

“We were thinking of doing a shirt in honor of them, since they loved to play soccer, and football and to wrestle,” Hernandez said.

For now, she relishes the thought of having created something that will outlast her stay at Quincy High School.

“It feels like I made my mark,” she said. “I left something behind that’s hopefully going to get to keep going on for generations.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com